By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Sept 10 Spanish bank Santander's
British arm could be left facing a leadership vacuum
following the appointment of Ana Botin as chairman of its parent
company.
Botin was named as successor to her father Emilio, who died
late on Tuesday. Her appointment at the Madrid-based group takes
effect immediately.
Ana Botin had been expected to lead Santander UK through a
stock exchange listing during the next 18 months, before handing
over the role of chief executive to Nathan Bostock.
Bostock, 53, was appointed deputy chief executive last
December with a view to eventually succeeding Botin as boss of
the UK business. But he has only been at the bank for 22 days
after Royal Bank of Scotland made him serve out notice.
Santander UK said its board will meet next week to pick a
new CEO. Bostock would be responsible for overseeing operations
and strategy in the transition phase, it said in a short
statement.
Although he remains the front-runner for the role, the
sudden move of Ana Botin has left Santander's board with a
dilemma over whether he is ready to become CEO.
Chairman Terry Burns is also due to retire by the end of the
year, leaving the UK bank facing a period of boardroom upheaval.
A possible option is to ask Burns to postpone his retirement
until a permanent chief executive is in place, sources familiar
with the matter said. Another would be to appoint a temporary
chief executive while the board considers its options.
The bank had hoped to appoint a permanent chairman before
the end of the year and industry sources say Bruce
Carnegie-Brown, a non-executive director of Santander UK who has
worked for JP Morgan, is in the running.
The UK business, which was the biggest contributor to
Santander's overall profits in the first half, is preparing for
an initial public offering where it must win over investors who
can pick from a flurry of other bank listings, including smaller
banks Virgin Money and Aldermore and possible further sales by
the government of its shares in Lloyds Banking Group.
Bostock stunned the board of RBS by quitting as finance
director just 10 weeks into the job. RBS bosses subsequently
forced him to serve a lengthy period before starting work as Ana
Botin's deputy in August.
Industry sources said Bostock may have opted to join
Santander UK because the CEO role there was likely to become
available before the top job at RBS, to which New Zealander Ross
McEwan was appointed last year.
Bostock has been at RBS or Santander for much of his working
life, but has switched roles several times. He joined RBS in
1992, before leaving for Abbey National, which was later bought
by Santander, in 2001. In 2009, he left Santander to rejoin RBS
as finance director.
He was later offered the role of finance director at Lloyds
by his former Santander colleague Antonio Horta-Osorio, but
cancelled the move when Horta-Osorio took time off for illness.
