BRIEF-ENBD REIT engages Shuaa Capital International as liquidity provider
* Announces that it has engaged Shuaa Capital International Ltd. as a liquidity provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
(Corrects day of week to Thursday from Wednesday in first paragraph; corrects second paragraph to show recurring net income is profit before, not after, one-time items)
SAO PAULO, July 31 Banco Santander Brasil SA on Thursday posted second-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates.
Recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, reached 1.437 billion reais ($641 million) in the quarter, well above the average estimate of 1.280 billion reais in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
Recurring return on equity, a gauge of profitability, was 11.6 percent in the second quarter, compared with 9.7 percent in the poll.
($1 = 2.25 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Q1 net profit 13.9 million riyals versus 14.2 million riyals year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pliJZ4) Further company coverage: