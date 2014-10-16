SAO PAULO Oct 16 Spain's Banco Santander SA
and its Brazilian unit changed on Thursday the ratio at
which they plan to swap their stock, part of a $6.5 billion
buyout of the latter, amid delays to complete the transaction.
Santander will now give shareholders of Banco Santander
Brasil SA the equivalent of 0.7152 local depositary
receipts per unit, up from a prior 0.70-to-1 ratio. Holders of
Santander Brasil's common and preferred shares will get 0.3576
of Banco Santander's depositary receipts per each of their
holdings.
In July, the Madrid-based bank said changes to terms of the
swap could be needed if the completion of the transaction came
after the payment of dividends and other remuneration to
shareholders of both financial institutions. The deal was
initially expected to be finalized at the start of this month.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)