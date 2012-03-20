* Conrado Engel to head Santander's retail banking
* Engel had been head of HSBC in Brazil since June 2009
SAO PAULO, March 20 The former chief executive
of Grupo HSBC in Brazil, Conrado Engel, will join rival
Banco Santander as executive vice president of
retail banking, Santander said in a statement.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said on Monday that Engel was
stepping down after leading its operation in Brazil since June
2009. A company spokeswoman said at the time that Engel would
remain as an adviser until the end of March, but she declined to
give a reason for his departure.
Santander also said on Tuesday its executive vice president
of branding and marketing, Fernando Martins, is leaving the
bank.