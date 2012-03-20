* Conrado Engel to head Santander's retail banking

* Engel had been head of HSBC in Brazil since June 2009

SAO PAULO, March 20 The former chief executive of Grupo HSBC in Brazil, Conrado Engel, will join rival Banco Santander as executive vice president of retail banking, Santander said in a statement.

HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said on Monday that Engel was stepping down after leading its operation in Brazil since June 2009. A company spokeswoman said at the time that Engel would remain as an adviser until the end of March, but she declined to give a reason for his departure.

Santander also said on Tuesday its executive vice president of branding and marketing, Fernando Martins, is leaving the bank.