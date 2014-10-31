(Adds details, background)
MADRID Oct 31 Spanish bank Santander's
stake in its Brazilian unit will rise to 88.3 percent, it said
on Friday, after it offered to buy out minority shareholders
last month in an effort to turn around the underperforming
subsidiary.
Santander launched an offer in mid-September for the 25
percent of Santander Brasil it did not
already own. That has been accepted by investors representing
13.65 percent of the subsidiary's capital.
Santander also said it was set to issue around 370.9 million
new shares - worth around 2.6 billion euros (3.3 billion US
dollar) at current market prices - to finance the deal, which
will be done through a share swap.
The newly issued shares represent around 3 percent of
Santander's capital. The bank's stock was up around 1 percent at
0825GMT, at 6.918 euros per share.
Santander, which has seen earnings recover after a deep
financial crisis in its home market, has been working to boost
returns in its Brazilian unit, which have flagged as the local
economy faltered.
Santander's new Chairwoman Ana Botin, who took over from her
father Emilio Botin after he died in September, recently
insisted she saw Brazil overcoming its current economic
slowdown, adding she would maintain the bank's push to diversify
internationally.
The bank's buyout offer, at the equivalent of 15.31 reais
(6.368 US dollar) a share, represented a 20 percent premium to
Santander Brasil's share price when it was first outlined in
April. The stock has since rallied, narrowing the premium to
around 7 percent at the unit's closing price on Thursday.
The buyout also gives investors in Santander's Brazilian
unit a chance to gain exposure to the bank's turnaround in
Europe, as earnings pick up in areas such as Britain.
Santander said in its statement on Friday that shareholders
in Santander Brazil who had not accepted the tender offer had
lost the right to ask for their shares to be bought out with the
same terms over the next three months.
(1 US dollar = 0.7955 euro)
(1 US dollar = 2.4042 Brazilian real)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Clara
Ferreira Marques)