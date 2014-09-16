LONDON, Sept 16 The British arm of Spanish bank
Santander formally started the succession process on
Tuesday for a new chief executive, with former Royal Bank of
Scotland executive Nathan Bostock considered the hot
favourite for the job.
Santander UK CEO Ana Botin was last week appointed
chairwoman of the Madrid-based Santander Group following the
death of her father Emilio.
The British arm's board met on Tuesday and said in a
statement that Bostock had assumed responsibility for operations
and strategy, but it stopped short of naming him as the
permanent replacement.
Bostock, 53, was appointed deputy chief executive last
December with a view to eventually succeeding Botin as boss of
the British business. He only joined Santander a month ago,
after Royal Bank of Scotland made him serve out notice.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Crispian Balmer)