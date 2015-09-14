LONDON, Sept 14 Santander's British arm
is to more than double the fees for its current account
customers and also raise charges on its credit cards, blaming
rising costs and low interest rates.
Santander UK's 123 products have attracted hundreds of
thousands of customers from Britain's "big four" banks - Lloyds
, Barclays, HSBC and Royal Bank of
Scotland - and attracted the highest number of
"switchers" after rules were changed two years ago to make the
process easier.
Santander said on Monday its 3.8 million 123 current account
customers will be charged 5 pounds (nearly $8) a month from
January, up from 2 pounds currently.
It is also increasing the fees on its main credit card to 36
pounds a year from 24 pounds, which it said was due to a change
in European Union laws that will reduce the profits banks make
from transactions. It has 1.9 million 123 credit card customers.
"Since launching the products, the financial landscape has
changed significantly," Santander UK said on Monday. "Savings
rates have fallen and remained low, and the ongoing costs of
running a UK bank have increased as a result of changes to
banking legislation and regulation."
Many Britons have been attracted by "cashback" offers to
customers who pay for services from their 123 accounts or by
using their 123 cards, and the bank said most of those payments
will not change.
Santander this year hit its target of getting 4 million
customers for its 123 products ahead of target, but warned
competitive pressures were rising and could hurt its margins and
growth.
($1 = 0.6478 pounds)
