LONDON, July 28 The chief financial officer of Santander UK has resigned from his role, citing the Spanish bank's mothballed plans to spin off and separately list its British business in the near term.

In a statement on Tuesday, Santander UK said Stephen Jones would step down at the end of October.

"I joined Santander UK in 2011 primarily to help prepare the company for an IPO. Given this will not now proceed in the near term, I have decided to take a career break and become reacquainted with my family," Jones said in the statement.

