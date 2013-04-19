LONDON, April 19 Santander has been
told by Britain's new financial regulator to contact more than
270,000 borrowers after raising interest rates on mortgages in
2008 without being clear.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), launched this month
with a pledge to protect consumers more effectively than its
predecessor, said Santander UK must contact the customers about
unclear information it gave them before increasing the cap on
its mortgage standard variable rate (SVR).
The cap is the upper limit to which a lender can increase
its SVR, the rate of interest borrowers move on to after an
introductory deal comes to an end.
The FCA said letters Santander UK sent were not clear and
that borrowers may not have understood what was going to happen,
how it would affect them and the options open to them. It said
some borrowers did not even receive a letter.
The new letters will invite customers to complain if they
feel they have lost out financially.
The FCA said only a minority of borrowers would be entitled
to compensation because redress would depend largely on whether
they could have moved to a better deal.
Santander said the majority of its mortgage customers would
not have suffered any detriment as a result of the affair. It
said all relevant customers would receive a letter informing
them what to do.