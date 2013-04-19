* About 30,000 customers may get compensation
* Could cost Santander tens of millions of pounds
* Compensation bill included in 232 mln stg provision in
2012
LONDON, April 19 Santander could pay
out tens of millions of pounds in compensation to some 30,000 UK
borrowers for failing to explain clearly changes in interest
rates on their mortgages.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), launched this month
to protect consumers more effectively than its predecessor, said
Santander UK must contact 270,000 customers about information it
gave them before increasing the cap on its mortgage standard
variable rate (SVR) in 2008.
The FCA said only a minority of the borrowers would be
entitled to compensation. Redress would depend largely on
whether they could have moved to a better deal.
Santander UK, part of Spain's Santander, said it set aside
232 million pounds last year for several issues including
compensation for mis-selling interest rate swaps and products
sold through a card protection partnership deal.
A spokesman said the bank was confident it had set aside
enough for the likely payouts but declined to give a figure.
The spokesman said about 30,000 mortgage customers could
have a case for compensation, based on the structure of their
loan and because they were not told they could have repaid
without incurring a charge.
A cap is the upper limit to which a lender can increase its
SVR, the rate of interest borrowers move on to after an
introductory deal comes to an end. In December 2008 the Bank of
England cut base interest rates by 1 percentage point, but
Santander only reduced its SVR by 0.5 percent.
Lloyds paid out about 500 million pounds to
compensate about 300,000 customers in 2011 when it failed to
tell them clearly enough about a change to the cap on its
mortgage rate.
The FCA said letters Santander UK sent were not clear and
that borrowers may not have understood what was going to happen,
how it would affect them and the options open to them. It said
some borrowers did not even receive a letter.