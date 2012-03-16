LONDON, March 16 The head of Spanish bank
Santander's British arm received 4.1 million pounds
($6.50 million) in total pay for 2011, Santander UK said in its
annual report on Friday, despite the company posting a drop in
profits.
Santander UK Chief Executive Ana Botin, who took up her role
in December 2010, got a basic salary of 1.7 million pounds,
along with bonuses and other benefits of 2.37 million.
Earlier this year, Santander UK had reported that pre-tax
profits had fallen by around 40 percent to 1.26 billion pounds.
Its earnings were hit by having to pay out compensation to
customers who were wrongly sold an insurance product, in a
mis-marketing debacle that affected all major UK banks.