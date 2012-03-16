LONDON, March 16 The head of Spanish bank Santander's British arm received 4.1 million pounds ($6.50 million) in total pay for 2011, Santander UK said in its annual report on Friday, despite the company posting a drop in profits.

Santander UK Chief Executive Ana Botin, who took up her role in December 2010, got a basic salary of 1.7 million pounds, along with bonuses and other benefits of 2.37 million.

Earlier this year, Santander UK had reported that pre-tax profits had fallen by around 40 percent to 1.26 billion pounds.

Its earnings were hit by having to pay out compensation to customers who were wrongly sold an insurance product, in a mis-marketing debacle that affected all major UK banks.