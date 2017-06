LONDON, July 13 (IFR) - Santander UK bought back hybrid debt from investors on Friday in a tender to boost its core tier 1 ratio ahead of the stricter capital requirements in Basel III.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays assisted with the purchase of GBP1.88bn of several series of Tier 1 and Tier 2 notes out of a total of around GBP2.6bn that was included in the tender offer.

(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)