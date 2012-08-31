MADRID Aug 31 Spain's Banco Santander said on Friday take-up for its offer to repurchase subordinated debt had fallen short of its upper target and that it had bought back debt with discounts of between 0.29 percent and 55 percent.

In a regulatory filing, the euro zone's biggest bank said it had repurchased 755 million euros ($944 million) and 311 million pounds ($492 million) of subordinated debt. Santander initially said it hoped to buy back up to 2 billion euros of debt.

Spain accepted a 100 billion-euro bailout for its ailing banks in June, although Santander is not expected to be among those needing aid.

The bank's decision to buy back some of its debt through an unmodified Dutch auction upset investors, as it requires them to give lots of information on their holdings to the issuer. ($1=0.8001 euros) ($1=0.6324 British pounds) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by Greg Mahlich)