WARSAW Oct 1 The euro zone's biggest lender
Banco Santander has found buyers for a 2 percent stake
in its Polish unit BZ WBK at 385 zlotys ($116.3) per
share, below the market price of 388.2 zlotys, two market
sources said on Wednesday.
Santander was required by Polish regulator KNF to increase
the free float in BZ WBK on the Warsaw bourse to 30 percent.
Presently it owns 71.4 percent of Poland's third-biggest lender,
worth $11.9 billion.
"Santander has found buyers at 385 zlotys, reduction was
very high," one person said under the condition of anonymity.
(1 US dollar = 3.3113 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)