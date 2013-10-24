MADRID Oct 24 Spanish bank Santander said on Thursday it was not planning to raise capital and that it was on track to meet a target capital ratio of above 9 percent under stricter 'fully-loaded' Basel III criteria.

Chief Executive Javier Marin said told analysts on a conference call the bank was "very comfortable" with capital levels, though said it would not exclude action in some geographies or segments when needed.

Stricter Basel III capital rules start being phased in next year.

The bank also said it would examine the stock market listing of its UK unit next year, though the flotation was unlikely to happen in 2014.