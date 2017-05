MADRID, April 18 Spain's Santander said on Tuesday it planned to issue preference shares convertible into ordinary shares with a nominal value of up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

The issue will be made through an accelerated book-building process to institutional investors, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9395 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)