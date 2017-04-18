(Updates after sale)
MADRID, April 18 Spain's Santander said
on Tuesday it had raised 750 million euros by selling perpetual
bonds which are convertible into ordinary shares if the bank's
capital cushion slips below a certain level.
Santander said earlier on Tuesday it aimed to sell bonds
worth up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) to institutional
investors through an accelerated book-building process.
The euro zone's biggest bank by market value has been
working on boosting its reserves of capital, partly to comply
with tighter regulatory guidelines.
It said the bonds will pay a 6.75 percent coupon for the
first five years after their issuance - in line with the price
guidance a banker arranging the deal gave to Thomson Reuters
IFR.
The bonds will convert into equity if the bank's Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio - a closely-watched measure of balance sheet
strength - drops below 5.125 percent.
($1 = 0.9395 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Day; Additional reporting by Isla Binnie;
Editing by Sonya Dowsett)