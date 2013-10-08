BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Santander Consumer Finance, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB+, has priced a EUR1bn April 2015 issue via Citigroup, JP Morgan, Natixis and Santander.
The transaction priced at 123bp over mid-swaps, equivalent to 158.8bp over the OBL157. The deal attracted over EUR1.6bn of orders from investors. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: