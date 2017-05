MADRID May 15 Santander has been authorised to buy 20 percent of Bank of Beijing Consumer Finance Company for 306 million yuan ($49.81 million) via a capital increase, becoming the unit's second biggest shareholder, the Spanish bank said on Wednesday.

Santander Consumer Finance will take part in developing and managing the company, which has a loan book worth 2 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.1428 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Louise Heavens)