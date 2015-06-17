NEW YORK, June 17 (IFR) - Santander Consumer USA increased
its latest subprime auto bond to US$1bn from US$750m on
Wednesday, tightening pricing despite choppy market conditions.
Price guidance on the deal's Triple A blocks came at
12-month wides yesterday as the borrower looked to adapt to
heavy deal flow and volatility tied to rate uncertainties.
The deal's roughly one-year and two-year slices were
launched in the middle of guidance, but longer-dated tranches
have enjoyed considerable pricing tightening.
The borrower has launched a US$110m 0.86-year fixed-rate A2A
bond at EDSF plus 50bp, its US$205m 0.86-year A2B floater at
one-month Libor plus 51bp and its US$129.529m 1.78-year A3 at
EDSF plus 58bp.
Spreads on riskier bonds, however, are coming inside initial
guidance.
Its 2.41-year Aa1/AA rated B class, for example, launched at
Interpolated swaps plus 95bp, versus talk of 105bp-115bp.
Pricing on the 3.21-year Aa3/A rated C class also narrowed from
an initial range of ISwaps plus 145bp-155bp to a launch of
135bp.
The deal's bottom 3.96-year Baa2/BBB rated D class launched
at iSwaps plus 190bp, the tight end of guidance of 190bp-200bp.
Joint leads JP Morgan and the Royal Bank of Canada are
expected to price the trade at this afternoon.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Paul Kilby)