NEW YORK, June 17 (IFR) - Santander Consumer USA increased its latest subprime auto bond to US$1bn from US$750m on Wednesday, tightening pricing despite choppy market conditions.

Price guidance on the deal's Triple A blocks came at 12-month wides yesterday as the borrower looked to adapt to heavy deal flow and volatility tied to rate uncertainties.

The deal's roughly one-year and two-year slices were launched in the middle of guidance, but longer-dated tranches have enjoyed considerable pricing tightening.

The borrower has launched a US$110m 0.86-year fixed-rate A2A bond at EDSF plus 50bp, its US$205m 0.86-year A2B floater at one-month Libor plus 51bp and its US$129.529m 1.78-year A3 at EDSF plus 58bp.

Spreads on riskier bonds, however, are coming inside initial guidance.

Its 2.41-year Aa1/AA rated B class, for example, launched at Interpolated swaps plus 95bp, versus talk of 105bp-115bp. Pricing on the 3.21-year Aa3/A rated C class also narrowed from an initial range of ISwaps plus 145bp-155bp to a launch of 135bp.

The deal's bottom 3.96-year Baa2/BBB rated D class launched at iSwaps plus 190bp, the tight end of guidance of 190bp-200bp.

Joint leads JP Morgan and the Royal Bank of Canada are expected to price the trade at this afternoon.

(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Paul Kilby)