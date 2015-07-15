July 15 Santander Consumer Holdings USA
has named former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Blythe
Masters as its non-executive chairman, the auto lender said on
Wednesday.
Masters, 46, succeeds interim chairman Stephen Ferriss at
the Dallas-based company. She currently serves as the CEO of
Digital Assets Holdings LLC, a Bitcoin-related technology
company.
Masters, who was widely considered one of Wall Street's most
powerful women, served as global head of JPMorgan's commodities
business from 2007 to 2014 after a decade in trading and
corporate roles.
She left the bank at a time when Wall Street banks begun to
pare back their commodities trading businesses.
Santander Consumer, which is a unit of Spanish bank Banco
Santander SA, went public last year. Masters'
appointment follows a number of executive changes at Santander
Consumer. Santander Consumer chief executive and chairman Thomas
Dundon stepped down in July and was replaced former chief
financial officer Jason Kulas.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Christian Plumb)