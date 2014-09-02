(Recasts with size of issue, terms)
MADRID, Sept 2 Spain's biggest bank Santander
on Tuesday raised 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in
contingent convertible "CoCo" bonds, which can be converted into
the bank's shares and are used to reinforce capital levels.
The perpetual issue, which cannot be called in the first
seven years, attracted about 3.75 billion euros of orders and
was priced with a coupon of 6.25 percent, according to IFR, a
Thomson Reuters credit news and markets analysis service.
The deal is convertible into new Santander shares. These
types of securities usually convert into shares or are wiped out
if a bank's equity capital falls below a set level.
Santander has already issued two similar bonds earlier this
year, one in euros and one in dollars, helping the company
reinforce its capital base ahead of European health checks of
banks in the coming months.
The bank had said earlier on Tuesday it was looking to raise
up to 2.5 billion euros through this latest bond.
At the end of June, Santander's Basel III core capital ratio
stood at 10.9 percent, above minimum requirements.
(1 US dollar = 0.7614 euro)
(Reporting by Sarah White; editing by David Clarke)