Oct 7 Spain's largest bank Santander is
finalising a deal to buy 51 percent of the consumer finance
business of Spain's only national department store El Corte
Ingles, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Monday.
One of the sources said the deal could be announced as soon
as Monday evening.
Family owned El Corte Ingles, which is struggling to remain
competitive after 38 consecutive months of falling consumer
spending in Spain, is under pressure to sell assets as it
restructures 5 billion euros of debt.
The department store, which sells everything from clothing
to food, holidays and electronics, has 10 million store card
holders and offers more consumer financing than any other
provider in Spain. Last year it lent 6 billion euros to
customers.