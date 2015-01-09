* Spanish bank sells 1.26 bln shares at 6.18 euros each
* Says cash to fund growth in key markets
* Shares tumble 15 pct to 13-month low
By Jesús Aguado and Steve Slater
MADRID/LONDON, Jan 9 Santander chief
Ana Botin is expected to target Britain, the United States and
the bank's Spanish home market under her plan to accelerate
growth after raising 7.5 billion euros ($8.8 billion) via
Europe's biggest-ever quick-fire share sale.
The fundraising also reduces the likelihood Santander will
spin off and separately list its British business, as it has
less need to raise capital from a partial sale, bankers said.
"If you have a strong capital base and are profitable, you
are unlikely to sell a good asset," one banker said in reference
to a possible UK flotation, which the bank has considered in
recent years but pushed back several times.
The latest guidance from Santander is that a sale would not
happen in 2015.
Santander shares closed down nearly 15 percent at 5.89
euros, earlier hitting a 13-month low, after the bank sold 1.26
billion new shares late on Thursday at a 10 percent discount to
its previous share price to improve its capital strength and
provide funds to lend more.
Botin also cut the bank's dividend as part of a plan to
remove any doubts about its capital strength, the latest sign
she is stamping her mark on the bank after taking over from her
late father, Emilio, who ran Santander for 28 years until his
death last September.
"Ana Patricia is showing she has character and she's wanted
to make her own mark with the recent decisions, but deep down
the philosophy is not that different from her father's," said
Enrique Quemada, CEO of Spanish investment bank ONEtoONE.
"She is betting on organic growth, but this capital raising
will allow her to keep growing the bank, and really this is a
demonstration that the bank is betting on size, size, size."
After 120 days in charge, the move to tackle capital and
dividend strategy, after previous changes in governance and
leadership, means the focus will shift to growth, Botin said.
"The objective of this transaction is to accelerate our plans to
grow organically," she said in a memo to staff.
INCREASED LENDING
She said growth in the markets Santander operates in should
average more than 3 percent in 2016 and it wanted to take
advantage by increasing lending and improving loyalty among its
100 million customers. That could be based on the success of the
bank's 123 current account in Britain, which has grown from 1
million to 3 million customers in less than three years.
Bankers said she was likely to target Britain and the United
States, where both economies are improving, as well as Spain and
Portugal. The bank wants to grow its risk-weighted assets by
about 6 percent in 2015, or roughly 35 billion euros, through
more lending for example.
Santander said its core capital ratio on the basis of the
full Basel III rules laid down by global regulators should reach
nearly 10 percent this year and 10 to 11 percent by 2016. Some
analysts said that could put pressure on other banks to follow
suit.
Santander denied it would use the capital to fund
acquisitions, as in a past route to rapid expansion under Emilio
Botin. But the hike still prompted speculation it could look at
purchases, with Italy's Monte dei Paschi and
Portugal's Novo Banco seen as possible targets.
Shares in Monte Paschi had jumped 12 percent on Thursday,
but pulled back 4 percent on Friday as the talk cooled.
There was demand over $13 billion of shares in the offer,
with orders placed by 235 investors, Santander said.
Goldman Sachs and UBS were joint
bookrunners for the offer, which was unusually large for an
accelerated bookbuild offer - a type of share placement which
takes hours rather than the weeks sometimes needed for rights
issues.
Close to 80 percent of the shares were sold to U.S. and UK
investors, the bank said, with most of that accounted for by
institutions in the United States, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
About 10 percent was placed with clients in continental
Europe, Santander said.
($1 = 0.8488 euros)
