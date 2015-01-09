MADRID Jan 9 Shares in Santander opened on Friday at more than 10 percent below the price at which a 7.5 billion euro ($8.85 billion) batch of new shares was sold to bolster its capital levels.

Stock in the euro zone's biggest bank initially fell to 6.171 euros per share versus the placement price of 6.18 euros announced on Thursday night. That compared with a value of 6.856 euros per share when Santander was suspended on Thursday prior to a statement on the capital hike and a dividend cut, aimed at helping fund expansion. ($1 = 0.8477 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary)