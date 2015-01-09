MADRID Jan 9 Shares in Santander
opened on Friday at more than 10 percent below the price at
which a 7.5 billion euro ($8.85 billion) batch of new shares was
sold to bolster its capital levels.
Stock in the euro zone's biggest bank initially fell to
6.171 euros per share versus the placement price of 6.18 euros
announced on Thursday night. That compared with a value of 6.856
euros per share when Santander was suspended on Thursday prior
to a statement on the capital hike and a dividend cut, aimed at
helping fund expansion.
($1 = 0.8477 euros)
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary)