BRIEF-R&I affirms Hokuhoku Financial Group's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook-R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I
MEXICO CITY Nov 25 Santander's Mexico arm has agreed to buy around 4.1 billion pesos ($299.78 million) worth of consumer loans from Scotiabank's Mexico unit , the company said on Tuesday.
Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico said that 97 percent of clients in the portfolio were in the "attractive" medium- to high-income category.
A spokesman for Santander Mexico said the bank did not disclose the terms of the deal.
(1 US dollar = 13.6765 Mexican peso) (Editing by Richard Chang)
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I
* Said on Thursday to propose a gross dividend of 0.099 euro ($0.1062) per share with a charge to the share premium reserve