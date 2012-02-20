LONDON Feb 20 Britain's Financial
Services Authority (FSA) has fined Spanish bank Santander
1.5 million pounds ($2.4 million) for failing to
clarify a compensation procedure on some of its products.
The FSA said on Monday that the Santander fine related to
"failing to confirm under which circumstances its structured
products would be covered by the Financial Services Compensation
Scheme (FSCS)."
The FSA said Santander had sold around 2.7 billion pounds
worth of structured products - which are often complex savings
products - between 2008 and the start of 2010 but had not
adequately informed customers over the extent to which they
could be compensated on them.
"Considering that sales of these products took place between
2008 and 2009, a time of financial uncertainty, Santander should
have moved more quickly to confirm under which circumstances
FSCS cover would be available," Tracey McDermott, acting
director of enforcement and financial crime at the FSA, said in
a statement.