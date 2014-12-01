Dec 1 Santander Holdings USA Inc, a
unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA, hired T. Timothy
Ryan from JPMorgan Chase & Co as its non-executive
chairman.
Ryan will also be the non-executive chairman of Santander
Bank NA, a retail bank held by Santander Holdings.
Ryan succeeds Jerry Grundhofer, who served as chairman of
both boards for the past three years.
Ryan was JPMorgan's vice chairman for regulatory affairs and
his previous roles included chief executive of the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association.
