MADRID, July 26 Spain's biggest bank Santander
on Thursday reported a net profit down 51 percent in
the first half of the year after writing down losses on
deteriorating Spanish real estate assets.
Analysts had expected the bank to take the hit on rotten
property assets, as demanded by stringent government rules, in
the second half of 2012.
Net profit came in at 1.7 billion euros ($2.1
billion)against a 2.9 billion euros Reuters polled forecast
after taking 2.78 billion euros in provisions.
Net profit was 3 billion euros before real estate
writedowns, the bank said.