MADRID Nov 28 Spain's Santander said on Thursday its Mexican unit would pay a dividend of between $1 billion to $1.3 billion and issue subordinated debt worth around $1 billion.

The operation would optimise the capital structure of the unit, the bank said, adding it would subscribe 75 percent of the debt issued.

The Mexican unit would have a Tier 1 capital ratio, a measure of solvency, of at least 12 percent after the operation, it also said.