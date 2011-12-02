* Santander, Sabadell to exchange preference shares for new
shares
* New shares will count towards core capital
* Santander will issue 1.97 billion euros in new capital
(Adds Sabadell)
MADRID, Dec 2 Spain's biggest bank,
Santander, and mid-sized bank Sabadell said on Friday
they will offer holders of preference shares the opportunity to
exchange these for new shares that can be counted as core
capital.
Preference shares cannot be counted as core capital -- a
measure of a bank's solvency -- and Spanish banks are under
pressure from regulators to boost this ratio.
Santander said it would issue 1.97 billion euros ($2.65
billion) in new shares.
"The offer provides investors with more liquidity and
transforms an instrument which is no longer considered
regulatory capital into core capital," Santander said in a
statement.
The new share issue, equivalent to 0.35 percent in core
capital, is expected to be carried out before year-end, with the
shares trading on the stock market in the first week of January.
Santander has been boosting capital over the last couple of
months to reach its goal of 10 percent core Tier 1 capital by
June 30. The European Banking Authority requires banks to have 9
percent by that date.
Santander shares closed up 4.1 percent at 5.78 euros on
Friday, outperforming the broad Ibex.
Sabadell offered to buy back 850 million euros of
preference shares in exchange for regular shares, adding it
would issue new shares and use shares from treasury stock in the
exchange.
Its shares rose 2.12 percent on Friday to 2.55 euros, also
outperforming the Ibex.
($1 = 0.7446 euros)
(reporting by Fiona Ortiz; writing by Judy MacInnes; Editing by
David Hulmes)