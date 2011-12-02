* Santander, Sabadell to exchange preference shares for new shares

* New shares will count towards core capital

* Santander will issue 1.97 billion euros in new capital (Adds Sabadell)

MADRID, Dec 2 Spain's biggest bank, Santander, and mid-sized bank Sabadell said on Friday they will offer holders of preference shares the opportunity to exchange these for new shares that can be counted as core capital.

Preference shares cannot be counted as core capital -- a measure of a bank's solvency -- and Spanish banks are under pressure from regulators to boost this ratio.

Santander said it would issue 1.97 billion euros ($2.65 billion) in new shares.

"The offer provides investors with more liquidity and transforms an instrument which is no longer considered regulatory capital into core capital," Santander said in a statement.

The new share issue, equivalent to 0.35 percent in core capital, is expected to be carried out before year-end, with the shares trading on the stock market in the first week of January.

Santander has been boosting capital over the last couple of months to reach its goal of 10 percent core Tier 1 capital by June 30. The European Banking Authority requires banks to have 9 percent by that date.

Santander shares closed up 4.1 percent at 5.78 euros on Friday, outperforming the broad Ibex.

Sabadell offered to buy back 850 million euros of preference shares in exchange for regular shares, adding it would issue new shares and use shares from treasury stock in the exchange.

Its shares rose 2.12 percent on Friday to 2.55 euros, also outperforming the Ibex.

