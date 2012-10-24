* 9-month results due before the market open
* Property writedowns to hurt profits
* Rising loan defaults in Brazil, Spain in focus
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Oct 25 High levels of loan defaults in
the rocky economies of Spain and Brazil, two key markets for
Santander, will be in focus when the euro zone's
biggest bank reports results on Thursday.
Investors expect further writedowns on bad property
investments in Spain after the bank absorbed around 70 percent
of government-enforced losses in the first half, hurting
profits.
Santander will report a halving of net profit to 2.5 billion
euros ($3.2 billion) for the 9-month period, largely due to
recognition of real estate losses following Spain's 2008 housing
and construction crash, a Reuters poll forecast.
Broker Keefe, Bruyette and Woods (KBW) expects the bank to
write off 2.2 billion euros of pending real estate losses in the
second half.
Rising bad loans in Spain have spread beyond the real estate
sector as more Spaniards default on their debts in a crippling
recession with a quarter of the workforce out of a job.
Bad loans in the euro zone's fourth largest economy hit
record highs in August.
Spain accounts for just 14 percent of profit at Santander,
but the bank has been tarnished by its home country's woes as
investors fret about the future of a banking sector about to
receive up to 100 billion euros in aid from Europe.
Santander passed a September independent audit of the sector
with flying colours and a massive capital surplus, and will not
receive funds from the bailout.
Shares have risen around 8 percent in the year to date,
underperforming European peers up 15 percent in the same period.
"Short-term, the stock's performance continues to be driven
by investors' sentiment towards the sovereign," said Antonio
Ramirez at KBW.
Brazil, which accounts for over a quarter of profit at
Santander, has rolled out more than a dozen stimulus measures
since a sharp slowdown in late 2011 in an attempt to accelerate
a sluggish recovery.
Brazil and Spain pushed up the percentage of loans in
arrears as a percentage of total loans at the bank in the second
half. Nomura said it preferred Santander's domestic rival BBVA,
given its greater exposure to Mexico's economy.
"Given the continued economic slowdown in Brazil and
deteriorating asset quality, we see greater relative earnings
risks for Santander relative to BBVA," the bank said in a note.
Investors will also quiz the bank on whether its withdrawal
from a 1.65 billion pound ($2.6 billion) deal to buy 316 UK
branches from Royal Bank of Scotland earlier this month
will affect plans to list its UK unit.
Santander listed its Mexican business in a $4.1 billion
market debut in September.