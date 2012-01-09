EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MADRID Jan 9 Spain's Santander, the euro zone's largest bank, said on Monday it had reached a new requirement of 9 percent of core capital by raising 15.3 billion euros ($19.45 billion), six months ahead of a deadline set by the European Banking Authority (EBA).
The EBA has set tough new capital rules for European banks to make sure they can weather the deepening euro zone debt crisis.
Santander said it raised the amount through a 6.829 billion euros bond exchange, a 1.943 billion euros exchange of preferred shares for ordinary new shares, a 1.660 billion scrip dividend application and 4.890 billion in organic capital generation and the transfer of stakes in Chile, Brazil and elsewhere.
In a news release Santander reiterated its goal of increasing its core capital ratio to 10 percent in June, one point above the level required by the EBA. ($1 = 0.7865 euros) (Reporting By Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has