(In second paragraph, corrects to "from the fourth quarter" from "from a year earlier")

MADRID, April 25 The euro zone's biggest bank Santander on Thursday posted a 25.9 percent drop in net profit from a year ago to 1.205 billion euros ($1.6 billion), missing analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll.

The Spanish lender, which makes about 50 percent of profits in Latin America, said net interest income in the first quarter had fallen 6.3 percent from the fourth quarter to 6.652 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, editing by Julien Toyer)