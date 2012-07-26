MADRID, July 26 The euro zone's biggest bank, Santander, said on Thursday it would continue with its plan to list its Mexican unit while the listing of its UK business would remain on hold for the moment.

Stephen Jones, Santander UK finance director, however told Reuters he still expects the UK arm to spin-off from its Spanish parent and float in London next year or in 2014.

"We've indicated 2013 and possibly 2014 and we want to make sure we're IPO'ing against an economic backdrop that's more positive than today," Jones said, adding that regulatory headwinds were adding to the grim economy. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Jesus Aguado; Writing by Julien Toyer)