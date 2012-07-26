MADRID, July 26 The euro zone's biggest bank,
Santander, said on Thursday it would continue with its
plan to list its Mexican unit while the listing of its UK
business would remain on hold for the moment.
Stephen Jones, Santander UK finance director, however told
Reuters he still expects the UK arm to spin-off from its Spanish
parent and float in London next year or in 2014.
"We've indicated 2013 and possibly 2014 and we want to make
sure we're IPO'ing against an economic backdrop that's more
positive than today," Jones said, adding that regulatory
headwinds were adding to the grim economy.
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Jesus Aguado; Writing by Julien
Toyer)