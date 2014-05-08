Lebanon's Blom Bank posts Q1 profit of $112 mln
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
MADRID May 8 Spain's largest bank Santander said on Thursday it plans to issue $2.5 billion in preference shares, convertible to normal shares, to institutional investors in an accelerated book building process.
Santander will give the details of the issuance once they have been fixed, the bank said in a regulatory statement. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage: