LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - The bad boy of the bond market is at it again. Banco Santander's announcement this week that it would buy back some of its subordinated and hybrid debt via an unmodified Dutch auction - a first for a bank capital liability management exercise - has upset the investor base .

The idea of giving information on what they hold and where they care to be bought back is viewed by many as giving the issuer complete power. After all, Santander could walk away without doing anything, after gaining a lot of information on who holds what and at what level.

Unmodified Dutch auctions are not new. They have been used in the ABS market with varying degrees of success. The fact that they have never been used for a bank capital trade does not mean that they shouldn't be used that way. Volatility means that setting a fixed price can leave the issuer, and the investors, at the mercy of market gyrations. It's probably fair to say that Spanish hybrid debt is unlikely to have a smooth ride in the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, investors may end up with a liquidity event at a time when it's difficult to see how they would find many buyers of Spanish bank subordinated debt, let alone of preference shares, as the talk of burden-sharing has been increasing (although Santander has so far escaped). Finally, bondholders have a choice. It might be a tough one but at the end of day, they can decide to stick it out, leave Santander in the dark and pass on the liability management.

One investor rather politely said that Santander was "at the sharper end of Treasury management."

And who can blame it? The bank can't shake off its roots despite its global reach, and its spreads have been elevated for months as sovereigns and banks remain closely linked. If investors wanted an early Christmas present from the Spanish giant, they should have bought its two-year. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Ciara Linnane)