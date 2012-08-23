LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - The bad boy of the bond market is at
it again. Banco Santander's announcement this week that
it would buy back some of its subordinated and hybrid debt via
an unmodified Dutch auction - a first for a bank capital
liability management exercise - has upset the investor base
.
The idea of giving information on what they hold and where
they care to be bought back is viewed by many as giving the
issuer complete power. After all, Santander could walk away
without doing anything, after gaining a lot of information on
who holds what and at what level.
Unmodified Dutch auctions are not new. They have been used
in the ABS market with varying degrees of success. The fact that
they have never been used for a bank capital trade does not mean
that they shouldn't be used that way. Volatility means that
setting a fixed price can leave the issuer, and the investors,
at the mercy of market gyrations. It's probably fair to say that
Spanish hybrid debt is unlikely to have a smooth ride in the
coming weeks and months.
Meanwhile, investors may end up with a liquidity event at a
time when it's difficult to see how they would find many buyers
of Spanish bank subordinated debt, let alone of preference
shares, as the talk of burden-sharing has been increasing
(although Santander has so far escaped). Finally, bondholders
have a choice. It might be a tough one but at the end of day,
they can decide to stick it out, leave Santander in the dark and
pass on the liability management.
One investor rather politely said that Santander was "at the
sharper end of Treasury management."
And who can blame it? The bank can't shake off its roots
despite its global reach, and its spreads have been elevated for
months as sovereigns and banks remain closely linked. If
investors wanted an early Christmas present from the Spanish
giant, they should have bought its two-year.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Ciara Linnane)