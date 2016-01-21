(Repeats Wednesday story)
By Pamela Barbaglia, Sinead Cruise and Anjuli Davies
LONDON Jan 20 Banco Santander's
renewed interest in buying UK lender Williams & Glyn
(IPO-WILL.L) has stoked concerns it may need to step up asset
sales and even raise cash to strike a deal some investors say it
can ill afford.
A move for Williams & Glyn, held by the Royal Bank of
Scotland, would help the euro zone's biggest lender
poach valuable market share in Britain's competitive banking
sector, but could cost as much as 2 billion pounds ($2.8 bln).
Santander, which already controls former UK building
societies Abbey and Alliance & Leicester, is keen to expand in
Britain to offset weakness in its domestic market, Spain, where
analysts expect sharp rises in bad loans and volatile credit
demand.
Several sources familiar with the bank's strategy say it is
reviewing options to boost its financial firepower as it weighs
a bid for Williams & Glyn, so it can bolster its balance sheet
and avoid upsetting shareholders already spooked by its capital
position relative to European rivals.
The Spanish bank is working with UBS on a new bid for
Williams & Glyn after previous talks with RBS fell apart in 2012
amid concerns about the lender's standalone technology platform,
three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
"The fact they're considering a bid for Williams & Glyn is,
on paper, disconcerting," said Xavier VanHove, a partner and
fund manager at THS Partners, an investor in Santander.
"If it is part of an empire-building campaign, then we would
have serious issues with it."
A spokesman for Santander UK would not confirm that a bid
for Williams & Glyn is being prepared.
"As (Chairwoman) Ana (Botin) said at the recent Santander
Investor day in September 2015, we will continue to analyse
opportunities in our core 10 markets where they add value and
benefit to our customers and shareholders," the spokesman told
Reuters. "That said, we do not comment on rumours or market
speculation."
A deal would give Santander up to 10 percent of the UK
market, which has already captured the interest of the bank's
biggest Spanish rivals, Banco Sabadell and BBVA
.
Williams & Glyn has more than 300 branches in Britain and
Santander will have to outbid the likes of Virgin Money
and a handful of private equity investors to land its
prize, the three sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Sources close to Santander's management said the bank
started reviewing options to raise up to 5 billion euros ($5.5
bln) at a subsidiary level, rather than at a holding level, in
late 2015.
One plan, for example, is to set up a subsidiary in South
America and use it as a vehicle to launch a rights issue, one of
the sources said, adding the project was last discussed in
December but has yet to receive approval.
"Senior management is under increasing pressure," said the
source who held recent meetings with the Spanish bank.
"There is a clear recognition that they need to raise cash,
but how they'll do it remains unclear."
A Madrid-based spokeswoman for Santander said the bank is
comfortable with its capital levels and there is no concern
about the bank being stretched on capital.
Botin said in September that the Spanish lender would
generate capital organically to be above 11 percent of common
equity Tier 1 (CET1) by 2018 or before.
Botin also said Santander would be "very disciplined in M&A
[mergers and acquisitions]."
ASSET SALES
Santander raised 7.5 billion euros in January 2015 in one of
Europe's biggest-ever quick-fire share sales.
The cash call was the first major move by Botin to shake up
the bank since taking over from her late father Emilio in
September 2014.
Since then Santander has been reluctant to tap shareholders
for cash again, but with the global economy stuttering and many
of the bank's key markets vulnerable to downturns in the short
to medium term, sources said Botin may be left with little
choice.
Reflecting the bearish outlook on the bank, Santander's
five-year credit default swaps are trading at 165 basis points,
currently higher than any other major European lender, Thomson
Reuters Datastream data shows. That means it now costs investors
165,000 euros per year to cover 10 million euros of Santander's
corporate debt against default.
Botin, 55, who represents the fourth generation of her
family to run the bank, also cut its dividend policy to
strengthen the bank's capital buffers and pursue growth in
Britain and the United States.
She is now expected to review the banks' network of overseas
subsidiaries to avoid, or at least delay, another rights issue,
the sources said.
Botin could pursue a sale or listing of Santander's North
American division, sources said, adding it was one of three
foreign banks to have its capital plans rejected by the U.S.
Federal Reserve in 2014.
The Boston-based division owns Santander Bank N.A., which
has branches in the Northeast, and around 69 percent of
Santander Consumer USA, which sells consumer and auto loans.
One source said Santander's U.S. business does not have many
synergies with its European business, making it an obvious
disposal candidate.
"The flow of business between their U.S. and European
divisions is not enough to maintain a presence across the pond,"
he said.
Botin, however, said in September that listing subsidiaries
was no longer a priority.
Another option could be to sell various non-core assets in
Europe, the sources said, including a controlling stake in
Spanish real estate firm Metrovacesa.
A source familiar with the situation said there has been
interest in Metrovacesa.
In September, Santander said it was in the process of
spinning off its 16.2 billion euro real estate business in Spain
into a standalone unit. Its Metrovacesa operations were then
valued at 5.1 billion euros.
It also said it planned to reduce risk weighted assets (RWA)
by 30 billion euros or around 4 percent in the next three years.
