MADRID Nov 26 Spain's Santander is
open to new opportunities in Mexico, where it is also trying to
grow organically, Chairman Emilio Botin said during a visit to
the South American country on Tuesday.
"We are growing organically, but we are also making
determined, long-term investments and we are open to new
opportunities," Botin said, according to a statement from the
bank.
Earlier this year Santander, whose Spanish rival BBVA
also has a big presence in Mexico, bought ING's
Mexican mortgage business. Santander said the
acquisition would make it the second-biggest bank in the country
by market share in the mortgage segment.
