BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen says bond conversion price adjusted for dividend
* Says adjustment of conversion price and conversion ratio for convertible bonds of deutsche wohnen ag in amount of eur 400 million due on september 8, 2021
Aug 30 Spanish bank Santander said on Thursday it intends to launch a planned share offering in its Mexican unit on Sept. 4 at an event in Mexico City led by the company's chairman Emilio Botin.
Santander Mexico's impending offering, expected in late September, is likely to be one of the biggest in the Mexico Stock Exchange's history, potentially reaching between $3 billion and $4 billion.
The bank, Mexico's third-largest by assets, hopes to sell 6 percent locally with another 18.7 offered overseas.
MADRID, June 6 The Bank of Spain's head said on Tuesday he was not prepared to answer questions about the situation of troubled Banco Popular, which is running out of time to find a buyer before a self-imposed June 10 offer deadline.