BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $144 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of june 2
MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 Banco Santander's Mexico unit rose to as high as 34.04 pesos on Wednesday, shares trading as much as 9 percent above the offer price of 31.25 pesos.
* Pure Multi-Family REIT Lp announces US$48.8 million property acquisition in Dallas, Texas