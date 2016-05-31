LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - Spain's biggest bank Santander has let go of a handful of sales and trading staff in its rates business in Madrid and London, people familiar with the matter said.

One of the people said the cuts affected four sales people and one trader in its Madrid and London offices.

Santander has about 120 people in its rates trading floor, part of its global banking and markets business.

A spokesman for Santander said it remained committed to its rates business and was not exiting any products or business lines.

The Spanish bank is one of many looking to cut costs in an effort to improve profitability. It said earlier this year it will close about 450 small domestic branches in Spain and cut jobs to reduce costs. A union said the plans involved about 1,660 job losses. (Reporting by Steve Slater)