LISBON Jan 27 Santander Totta, the Portuguese unit of Spain's Santander Bank, will look into the sale of Novo Banco but has made no decision about bidding, chief executive Antonio Vieira Monteiro said on Wednesday.

"Santander is a big bank and is always aware of what is going on around it," Vieira Monteiro told journalists. "Naturally it will look once again at the Novo Banco (sale) process. But I can't say anything else because we don't know the details of the operation."

Santander had shown initial interest in the sale of Novo Banco last year. That operation was subsequently suspended when the bids came in too low.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)