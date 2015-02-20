By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 19 Santander Bank, N.A.
has agreed to change the way it screens applicants for checking
and savings accounts, becoming the third bank to reach such a
pact with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
The accord, expected to be announced Friday, comes amid
concerns the current screening process makes it harder for
lower-income consumers to open accounts, forcing them to rely on
high-cost alternatives like check-cashing outlets.
Santander agreed to adopt new policies governing its use of
ChexSystems, Inc., a consumer-reporting agency used to analyze
the banking histories of consumers who apply for accounts.
Citigroup's Citibank agreed last month to change how
it used ChexSystems, as did Capital One, a unit of Capital One
Financial Corp, in June.
Such databases often punish lower-income consumers for
relatively small financial errors, according to Schneiderman.
Santander now uses a scoring product for basic checking
account applicants that screens for the risk of loss and fraud,
according to a copy of the agreement obtained by Reuters.
Under the agreement, it will only screen to see whether an
account was closed based on a report of earlier fraud, or for
Santander accounts that were overdrawn, closed and not paid
back.
Maria Tedesco, Santander's managing director of retail
banking, said the agreement should "make it easier for consumers
who might have been denied services based on their banking
history the ability to open checking or savings accounts."
In New York, 9.7 percent of households do not have a bank
relationship, according to a study cited by Schneiderman's
office.
Nancy Orlando, a bank spokeswoman, said the changes would
be implemented at the bank's U.S. branches, located in the
Northeast, by Sept. 30th.
Santander took over Sovereign Bank in 2009 and changed its
name to Santander in 2013. It is a unit of Spain's Santander
Group.
CheckSystems, which is owned by FIS, said it was
not involved in account decisions. "ChexSystems provides
information collected from the financial institutions that are
subscribed to its services," a ChexSystems spokeswoman said.
"ChexSystems does not make any decisions regarding if consumers
are granted services."
Schneiderman also has been looking into JPMorgan Chase & Co
over its use of customer-screening databases, according
to a person familiar with the matter.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined comment.
.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)