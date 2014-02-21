MADRID Feb 21 Spain's biggest bank Santander said in its annual report on Friday that its board members earned a collective 24.5 million euros ($33.7 million) in 2013, 11 percent less than a year earlier, even though profits rose.

Banker pay is still under scrutiny in Europe and other regions in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, and 2013 proved a mixed year for compensation as some firms reveal they pushed up bonus pots while others trimmed payouts.

Santander's payout cut compared with a near 9 percent rise for the board members of the country's second largest bank BBVA , who had earned a collective 14.6 million euros in 2013.

Santander's Chairman Emilio Botin earned 3 million euros last year, unchanged from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7275 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White and Marguerita Choy)