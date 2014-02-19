MADRID Feb 19 Spanish bank Santander
expects a consumer financing deal with French carmaker PSA
Peugeot Citroen to be completed in the second half of
2015, the bank said on Wednesday.
Santander said the deal, currently being negotiated, would
cover 11 European countries and allow it to operate in new
markets such as France, as well as strengthening its current
position in other countries.
Peugeot announced exclusive talks between the two groups
earlier on Wednesday.
"As an exception, in a few markets, Santander would buy part
of the loan book currently owned by Bank PSA Finance," it said.
The agreement would take the shape of local partnerships and
is subject to anti-trust authorisations.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Mark Potter)