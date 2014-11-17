WARSAW/MADRID Nov 17 Spain's Banco Santander
, the euro zone's biggest bank, is planning to list its
shares in Warsaw by year end as agreed with the Polish financial
regulator KNF, Santander said on Monday.
The KNF wants parent companies of Polish entities to be
listed in Warsaw, to help promote the market as well as give it
access to parent company data to help its regulatory functions,
analysts say.
The Spanish lender had committed to a dual listing this year
in Warsaw, the biggest bourse in central and eastern Europe,
when it received permission in 2012 to merge its BZ WBK
with the then Belgian KBC-owned Kredyt Bank to create
Poland's No.3 lender.
Italy's UniCredit, owner of Poland's
second-largest bank Pekao, is already listed in Warsaw.
The KNF also wants Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI)
to list locally. Raiffeisen said on Monday it is
considering a dual listing before 2018.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw and Jesús Aguado in
Madrid; Editing by David Holmes)