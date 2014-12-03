BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
WARSAW Dec 3 Shares in Banco Santander rose about 1 percent on their trading debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Shares were trading at 30.57 zlotys ($9.09), against the reference price of 30.26 zlotys. Santander is the majority owner of Polish lender BZ WBK. (1 US dollar = 3.3631 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)
WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.