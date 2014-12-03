WARSAW Dec 3 Shares in Banco Santander rose about 1 percent on their trading debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Shares were trading at 30.57 zlotys ($9.09), against the reference price of 30.26 zlotys. Santander is the majority owner of Polish lender BZ WBK. (1 US dollar = 3.3631 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)