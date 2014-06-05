MADRID, June 5 Spain's biggest bank Santander
has sold a historic skyscraper in Madrid to Chinese
conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group for 265 million euros ($361
million), as foreign investors pile into the country's property
market.
The 28-storey Edificio Espana, Spain's tallest building when
it was built in the late 1940s, is a central landmark in the
capital and used to house a hotel and offices, though it has
been vacant for several years.
Dalian Wanda, chaired by Wang Jianlin, China's richest man
according to Forbes, is the country's largest commercial
property developer and the privately-held group also has
interests in tourism, cinema and retailing.
Santander bought the building just before Spain's property
bubble burst in 2007, for nearly 390 million euros. It said the
sale would have little effect on its results or capital.
Prominent international investors have flocked to Spain in
search of bargain real estate purchases as prices start
bottoming out, after falling up to 40 percent from their peak.
U.S. billionaire George Soros is among those who put funds
towards a property investment vehicle that floated on the
Spanish stock market earlier this year.
Santander said the Edificio Espana would be bought by
Renville Invest, a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda.
($1 = 0.7341 Euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Mark
Potter)