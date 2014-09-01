Sept 1 A portfolio of banks and hedge funds have
restructured a Spanish property deal ahead of its initial public
offering, The Times reported on Monday, citing commercial
property newsletter EuroProperty.
The deal, worth 2.2 billion euros ($2.89 billion) and
brokered by Sun Capital Partners, has been restructured by banks
and international hedge funds such as including BNP Paribas, La
Caixa and Santander, the newspaper said.
The consortium has agreed to swap 400 million euros of
junior debt for a majority equity stake in a portfolio of about
1,150 Santander bank branches across Spain, according to The
Times. (thetim.es/1vBBTcc)
The Times quoted sources as saying that after the consensual
debt-for-equity swap, Sun Capital's interest in the portfolio
would be diluted, but the restructuring was needed to stabilise
the portfolio's capital structure in advance of plans to float
it.
The restructuring of the debt is expected to be confirmed as
early as next week, the newspaper said.
($1 = 0.7617 Euros)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Sandra
Maler)